On Javed Jaffrey’s Birthday, Here Are Some Of His Most Memorable Lines On Takeshi’s Castle

The popular kids Japanese game show, Takeshi's Castle, first aired more than 33 years ago. But the show still holds a special place in our hearts. It remains one of the funniest game shows ever, according to many fans. The show's popularity has been proven time and again with the love it has been gaining from the masses over the past three decades, and it is now seen as a cult hit.

Recently, some reports suggested that Takeshi’s Castle will now be returning on television screens. The show will reportedly be shot in Thailand. It will be reportedly be aired on Comedy Central.

Even though the show was based in Japan and was originally shot in Japanese, the Indian version was quite popular too. A shortened version of the show used to previously air on the children’s channel, POGO. Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey had dubbed the Hindi version of Takeshi’s Castle. Even though many other comedians tried their hand at the same, nothing could match the comical level set by Javed Jaffrey. On the occasion of his 54th birthday, here is look back at some of his best comedic lines during his commentary stint on Takeshi's Castle.

Here is a list of Jaffrey’s best lines of commentary from Takeshi’s Castle:

Iss show me jitna, military ki training se zyada mushkil hai Aaj inn high rolllers pe chalenge pairon se par girenge sarr ke bal Tu kya dekh raha hai upar, chichhore Ande ke jardee ke colour ki tshirt, dekhte hai inka omlette banta hia kimkya banta hai Arey dekh ke toh chal bhai ke beta chal raha hai ki nahi Aise logo ka toh dimagg hi ghoom jaata hoga, kaisa ghumta hai yeh mushroom

Javed Jaffrey is one of the most talented and loved comedians we have in Bollywood today. Jaffrey dons many hats including that of an actor, dancer, voiceover artist, and comedian. He has worked in many popular Bollywood films and TV shows including Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Dhamaal, Singh Is Kinng, Bang Bang!, etc. His perfect comic timing has been loved by the masses over the years.

