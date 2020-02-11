Tamilrockers Leaks Scarlett Johansson's Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit Online

Popular Hollywood movie Jojo Rabbit made headlines for its Oscar nominations. This movie is in the news once again because of the notorious online website, Tamilrockers. Reportedly, Tamilrockers has leaked the Oscar-nominated movie on their website. The movie, starring Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Thomasin McKenzie was the talk of the town for its impressive casting. The film managed to win the Academy Award for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay on February 10.

Tamilrockers leaks Scarlett Johansson's Jojo Rabbit

According to reports, Tamilrockers has released the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other vernacular languages. According to these mischievous websites, the film is available in HD, print quality. The movie that hit the marquee on July 26, 2019, managed to enthral the audiences with its gripping narrative and impressive acting performances.

Hear what Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates from #Oscars Best Picture nominee @jojorabbitmovie had to say on the #Oscars red carpet. Presented by @Verizon. #5Gbuiltright pic.twitter.com/2ACuxOCsZp — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Besides the Tarantino directorial, Tamilrockers has leaked a slew of movies online, soon after its release. The notorious online site was recently in the news for leaking Hollywood movie One Upon A Time In Hollywood online. In the past, there was news surrounding the arrest of a few members of the notorious website. Reportedly, the official forces arrested three people from Viluppuram and Tirunelveli for uploading new Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English films through their websites registered under multiple names. However, the arrest did not deter the websites' notorious activities. Apart from the arrest of the members, the government officials have tried to hack and block the proxy websites of Tamilrockers. But reportedly all the attempts have turned futile.

