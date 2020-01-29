Tamra Judge Reveals Why She Unfollowed All 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County' Cast

Tamra Judge spilled the tea to Andy Cohen on why she quit following him and the rest of the 'RHOC' cast via web-based networking media. She did it after declaring she was miserable to be moving on from the show. Tamra Judge has no problem with Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen, 51. Read all the details below-

Why Tamara Judge Unfollowed all 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' after she was fired

The 52-year-old acknowledged his Jan. 27 Instagram live request to bounce in and talk just because on Jan. 25. she said she was "sad to go" from the show. After the declaration, she quit following every last bit of her previous castmates on social media, including Andy himself. Here she cleared why she did so.

“Why did you unfollow everyone, including me?” Andy asked her in the IG live. Tamra responded, “I actually did that when I got the news. So I got the news when I was camping. I had no (cell phone) reception. I got a text message a couple hour before I left for my camping trip that I have a production meeting, that we’re going full force, I know you haven’t gotten your contract, so I thought, ‘Ok, I’m good. I’m good right?'

Tamra proceeded with that she went on her outdoors trip and wounded up heading to a spot where she could get reception to check on daughter, Sophia Barney, who was with her dad. This is what she had to say-

“I drove down the street and I got a text message from production saying ‘Call me,’ and I was a little bit in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a sh*tstorm. I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.” “I’m not going to go into detail, but I’m going through some difficult times right now and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own. I just need some privacy right now,” she said while getting emotional. Tamra acknowledged she wouldn’t have that if she was being filmed for RHOC. So maybe this was all for the best.

In a different meeting, Andy Cohen remarked on Tamra unfollowing him via web-based networking media and clarified that Tamra was offered a limited role in the new season.

