Tanya Roberts Still Alive, Confirms Her Publicist Hours After Declaring Her Dead

Tanya Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel announced that Tanya is still alive hours after announcing that she is dead, according to Entertainment Weekly. Mike admitted that he made an error in an interview on January 4, 2020, that Tanya was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was in a severe condition for an unspecified illness. The new information contradicted as several media outlets had reported that Tanya had died at the age of 65.

Is Tanya Roberts alive?

Mike earlier told the Associated Press that Tanya Roberts was hospitalised and put on ventilator after collapsing at her residence on December 24, 2020. According to TMZ, Mike also included a quote shared by her husband Lance that she opened her eyes when he held her in her last moments. Furthermore, Mike informed about him receiving a call from Lance that Tanya was not dead and that he believed she had died.

Tanya Roberts alive or dead?

Mike informed that he had relied on Lance O’Brien, Tanya’s hubby for the information on her health. As per the reports by New York Times, Mike admitted that it was a miscommunication and that he has read the stories written about her. He further confirmed to the outlet that her illness was not related to COVID-19. According to Fox8, Lance broke down in tears in an interview with Inside Edition when he received a phone call and learned that Tanya was still alive.

Tanya Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in the year 1977 to build her career in acting. She is popular as Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film A View to Kill in the year 1985. She starred opposite Roger Moore in the film. She has also appeared in Sins of Desire, Legal Tender, Sheena, The Beastmaster, Almost Pregnant, Tourist Trap and many more. Tanya is also best known for That ‘70s Show, where she played Donna Pincotti’s mum Midge for over 81 episodes. Speaking about television, she has been featured in Charlie’s Angels in the 1980s and Fantasy Island, Hot Line, The Blues Brothers Animated Series and Eve. Tanya last appeared in Barbershop as Elle in the year 2005.

Image Source: A still from A View to Kill

