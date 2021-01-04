'Friendly Persuasion' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Friendly Persuasion is a popular 1956 film directed by William Wyler and produced by Robert Wyler. The film is adapted from the 1945 novel with the same name as the film. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a Quaker family during the time of the American Civil War. The film has a theme combined with elements like war, violence, love and family during the olden era. The Friendly persuasion cast is filled with popular actors doing various roles in the film. Let us have a look at the cast of Friendly Persuasion.

Friendly Persuasion cast

Gary Cooper as Jess Birdwell

Gary Cooper has played the lead character of Jess Birdwell in the cast of Friendly Persuasion. His acting career lasted for several decades having begun with Gary playing a number of smaller characters in films. He is regarded as one of the top actors of his generations, having won the Academy Award for the Best Actor twice in his career.

Dorothy McGuire as Eliza Birdwell

Dorothy McGuire is another famous actor in the Friendly Persuasion cast, with an acting career spanning to nearly five decades. She initially began her acting career in theatre, before entering the world of films. She has been nominated for an Academy Award for Gentleman’s Agreement. On the other hand, for Friendly Persuasion, she won the National Board of Review Award for Best Actress.

Anthony Perkins as Joshua "Josh" Birdwell

Anthony Perkins is one of the youngest actors in the cast of Friendly Persuasion, with his role in this film being one of his breakthrough films. His role in this film was that of a supporting actor. He even received the nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, even though it happened to be his only second film. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Mahogany (1975), Crimes of Passion (1984) and many more.

Richard Eyer as Little Jess Birdwell

Richard Eyer’s acting career initially began as a child actor. He had played the younger version of the character of Jess Birdwell in this film. He has also worked in other popular films such as The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, Johnny Rocco and more.

