A Look At Nithiin And Shalini's Stunning Unseen Pictures From Engagement Ceremony

Nithiin and Shalini, who were in a steady relationship for reportedly four years, got engaged in a private ceremony on Wednesday, July 22. Due to the coronavirus scare and continuing lockdown, Nithiin and Shalini's engagement reportedly was attended by close family members and the engagement ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Here are some unseen pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's engagement.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding on July 26

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be held in Hyderabad at 8:30 pm on July 26. Nithin and Shalini's wedding will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members as attendees. According to several online reports, popular actors like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and director Trivikram Srinivas are the only celebrities from the film industry who are expected to attend Nithiin and Shalini's wedding in Hyderabad. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding got pushed.

What's next for Nithiin?

Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The makers of the upcomer recently released the motion poster of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

