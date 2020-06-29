Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Fresh Engagement Rumours With Ronaldo With Expensive Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo had an impressive outing with Juventus at the start of the weekend. The Portuguese great was on the scoresheet as Juventus thumped four goals past a helpless Lecce team, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half of the match itself. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man then decided to go on a mini-vacation with girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. While on their expensive yacht, Georgina Rodriguez took to social media with some delightful pictures of herself and her popular partner while aboard the yacht. However, netizens were quick to notice the spectacular ring on Georgina Rodriguez's finger, which sparked rumours of an impending engagement.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting married?

Georgina Rodriguez sparks fresh engagement rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has been with Cristiano Ronaldo since 2017. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend had jetted off to Portugal where they spent time with their family. However, Ronaldo returned to Italy last month in order to help Juventus continue their pursuit for yet another Scudetto title. The duo have been jetting off on mini-vacations since returning to Italy, having also returned to Madeira earlier this month to spend some time alone.

Georgina's picture from the couple's recent yacht outing has netizens wondering if Ronaldo is finally ready to tie the knot with his lady love of three years. Ronaldo has been involved with a couple of women in the past (Irina Shayk, Gemma Atkinson and others) but has not yet managed to officially get hitched until now. Can Georgina Rodriguez be the lucky one?

Ronaldo gears up for Genoa outing on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in Juventus' next outing against Genoa in the Serie A. After two disappointing matches in the Coppa Italia, Ronaldo has once again found form in Italy, having scored in the last win against Lecce as well. Ronaldo is second on the Serie A goalscoring charts behind Ciro Immobile but Juventus top the league standings with 69 points from 28 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend

Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

