Mark 'The Hulk' Ruffalo Extends Warm Welcome To 'She-Hulk' Lead Actor Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo, who played the role of the intelligent Dr. Bruce Banner and the big green superhero 'The Hulk' in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, on Twitter extended a warm welcome to actor Tatiana Maslany "to the family" as news of her joining Disney's mini-series She-Hulk as the lead broke out. Maslany will portray the role of Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner who gains powers from him after an emergency blood transfusion. However, unlike The Hulk, She-Hulk will be able to keep her intelligence and personality even after she 'Hulks out'.

Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics with The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980 and was co-created by the late Stan Lee and John Buscema. With She-Hulk, Maslany becomes the latest female talent to lead a Marvel project following in the footsteps of Brie Larson in the 2019 film Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow movie.

The Disney+ series will also be Marvel's latest addition to its already existing lineup of series which includes The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. All the series are currently under production (halted due to the pandemic) and are likely to be released in 2021.

About Tatiana Maslany

Best known for her Emmy-winning role in Orphan Black, Maslany is coming off her highly-lauded role in HBO’s Perry Mason opposite Matthew Rhys. On the film side, she has been seen in the Lionsgate pic Stronger and Destroyer. She appeared on Broadway opposite Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn in 2018’s Network.

