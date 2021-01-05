Tatum O'Neal's Son Sean McEnroe Announces His Marriage On Instagram

Sean McEnroe, son of popular American actor Tatum O’Neal and star tennis player John McEnroe, has certainly opted to stay out of the limelight and attention. This can be observed in his Instagram account as well, which hardly features his famous parents. However, he has now broken rather exciting and unexpected news to his followers, which he has revealed in his latest post. He has come out in the open about having gotten married to Niamh, who is now officially Niamh McEnroe. Have a look at his latest Instagram post.

Sean McEnroegets married

In his latest Instagram post, Sean has announced his marriage with former girlfriend and current wife Niamh McEnroe. He posted a couple of pictures along with Niamh, along with a long and heartfelt message dedicated to his wife and their journey together. He started off with writing that he could not come up with a better way of starting off 2021 than informing everyone of their marriage, with the couple officially becoming “Mr. and Mrs. McEnroe” now. He then continued telling about his struggles in life and their relationships and recalled the time when things were tough for him mentally when Niamh came to Los Angeles to live with him.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's New York Childhood Home Price Will Leave Fans Stunned, Read Details

He talked about the times when Niamh was by his side, including the time when he was going through a mental breakdown. He continued talking about how supportive his wife has been with him throughout their journey. He also expressed how Niamh has given him a lot of faith and hope and credited her for everything that he is. He called her his “true love”, his “foundation” and “inspiration” as well. He ended his message by telling his wife that he would love her whole life.

ALSO READ: 'American Hustle' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This 2013 Oscar-nominated Film

ALSO READ: How Tall Is Suri Cruise? Know All About Her Height, Age And Relationship With Father Tom

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper's Birthday: Facts You Need To Know About 'American Hustle' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.