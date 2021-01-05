'American Hustle' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This 2013 Oscar-nominated Film

American Hustle is a 2013 film belonging to the black comedy crime genre and boasted of an ensemble star cast including some of the most popular names in Hollywood. Directed by David O. Russell, it was inspired by the FBI Abscam operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The film received 10 nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Read on to know about the cast of American Hustle.

Also Read | 'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Who Plays Ali In The Latest Season? See Details About The Cast

American Hustle cast

Christian Bale

Bale portrayed the lead role of Irving Rosenfeld in the comedy-crime movie and his character is that of a con-artist. Known for his intensive method acting, Bale is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globes, and was featured in the Time 100 list of 2011. He had his first starring role at the age of 13 in Steven Spielberg's war film Empire of the Sun. His famous films include The Prestige, Public Enemies, The Big Short, The Fighter, Terminator Salvation among many others.

Also Read | 'That 70's Show' Cast: A List Of The Actors And Characters That They Played On The Show

Amy Adams

American Hustle characters include Sydney Prosser, portrayed by Hollywood star Amy Adams on screen. She played the character of a con-artist along with Christian Bale. Adams is known for her dramatic and comic performances and has appeared thrice in the annual rankings of the highest-paid actresses in the world. Her accolades include two Golden Globes and nominations for six Academy Awards and seven British Academy Film Awards. Her famous works include Doubt, The Master, Sharp Objects, Vice, Big Eyes, Nocturnal Animals among others.

Also Read | 'Expedition Bigfoot' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mystery Hunters

Bradley Cooper

The American Hustle cast includes Bradley Cooper playing the character of an FBI agent, Richie DiMaso. The American actor and filmmaker has been nominated for various awards, including eight Academy Awards and a Tony Award, and has won two Grammy Awards and a BAFTA Award. Cooper appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 three times and on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. His famous works include Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Wet Hot American Summer, and The Rocker.

Jennifer Lawrence

The cast of American Hustle also includes another very well-known Hollywood actor, Jennifer Lawrence. She portrays the character of Rosalyn Rosenfeld, Christian Bale's character Irving Rosenfeld's wife. Lawrence appeared in Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2013 and in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2014 and 2016. Her famous works include Red Sparrow, Joy, X-Men, Garden Party, Winter's Bone among others.

Also Read | 'Call Me Kat' Cast Boasts Of Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan And More

Image Credits: sundancetv official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.