Mike Flanagan Shares 'The Midnight Club' Cast For The Upcoming Horror Series On Netflix

The Midnight Club is an upcoming supernatural horror web series on Netflix. It is created and directed by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor showrunner, Mike Flanagan along with Leah Fong. Now, the cast of the show has been revealed by the makers as it is expected to start production soon.

'The Midnight Club' horror series on Netflix from Mike Flanagan sets cast

Mike Flanagan took to his Twitter handle to provide an update about The Midnight Club. The showrunner mentioned that the horror series on Netflix will commence production soon. It will feature Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular group of terminally ill young adults.

Zack Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Samantha Sloyan (Hush), and Matt Biedel will be seen as supporting characters. The series will be led by Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street). She will essay the role of the enigmatic doctor who looks over the hospice for young adults. The show is developed by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures, who has been in a deal with Netflix since 2019. Check out Flanagan’s tweet as he shares his excitement.

As we barrel toward the start of production on @intrepid's new @netflix series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I'm honored and thrilled to announce our cast: — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota. And joining them... — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.) And finally... — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my @intrepid partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

The Midnight Club is expected to be a 10-episode horror series on Netflix. It is based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike from his book of the same name, published by Simon and Schuster in 1994. It takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die. The book centers around a group of five young men and women who gather at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

