Taylor Swift Almost Landed A Role In THIS 2012 Epic Film Before Cats

Taylor Swift has been making rounds in the news for her acting debut with the Tom Hooper directorial, Cats. However, not many people might be aware of the fact that Taylor Swift almost made her acting debut seven years ago. Before starring in Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation, Taylor Swift almost made it into the cast of the former’s romantic drama. Here are all the details surrounding the news so far:

Taylor Swift almost added Les Miserables to her acting credits

While talking to leading media outlets, Tom Hooper mentioned how Taylor Swift had given a promising audition for the adaptation of Les Miserables back in 2012. However, she did not cut it through for the role of Eponine, and it eventually went to Samantha Barks. Taylor Swift’s debut could have been with Eponine in the 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables by the makers. However, while talking to the media outlets, Tom Hooper mentioned how the makers realised that she would not fit into the part of a girl who is overlooked by everyone. While the songstress could not make it to the role in Les Miserables, she made her acting debut with Tom Hooper’s latest release, Cats.

During the interview, Tom Hooper also spoke about the reason he brought the Broadway drama, Cats to the big-screen. According to Tom Hooper, Cats was adapted on the big-screen because just like Les Miserables, no one thought of bringing it onto the big screen. He also added that Cats was made into a film because no had made a film on the Broadway drama before, which proved to be Taylor Swift’s debut movie.

More about Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift is a renowned singer-songwriter known for her narrative songs about her personal life. At 14, Taylor Swift became the youngest singer to be signed by Sony/ATV Music publishing house. Some of the most notable songs of Taylor Swift include Shake It Off, Blank Space and Look What You Made Me Do. Taylor Swift’s debut in acting was marked by the 2019 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway drama, Cats.

