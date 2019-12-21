Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin Praises Taylor Swift's 'Cats' Despite The Feud

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are one of the most talked-about high profile couples. The duo got engaged and tied knots reportedly in September 2018. This year they are going to celebrate their second Christmas together and the preparation for the same has already begun in the Bieber house.

Hailey Baldwin loved Cats despite the ongoing quarrel between her husband and Taylor Swift. Taking to her Instagram story, Hailey Baldwin praised the new Taylor Swift movie. “My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie,” Hailey Baldwin wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday, this week. She also shared a screenshot of her listening to the song Memory from the movie.

Justin Beiber and Taylor Swift Feud:

The feud between Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber reportedly arose when he supported his manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records amid their highly publicized feud with Taylor Swift. According to the reports published by a reputed US weekly, Justin Bieber, on November 15, shared an article about the feud on his Instagram story in which he referred to Taylor Swift as ‘dead wrong’.

As per reports, Taylor Swift in the month of June posted a blog that blasted Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for selling the label along with all six of Taylor Swift’s past albums to Scooter Braun. Justin Bieber took his manager’s side. He reportedly said Taylor Swift that Scooter had your back since the day she graciously let him open up for you. Neither Scooter nor Justin Beiber have anything negative to say about Taylor Swift and want the best for her.

