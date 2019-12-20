Taylor Swift And Other Cast Members Of Cats Attend 'Cat School' On The Late Late Show

The musical film Cats has made its premiere in theatres across the world today on December 20, 2019. The movie has a stellar cast that includes actors and singers such as Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo. Directed by Tom Hooper, the movie is based on a stage musical of the same name. Recently, some of the cast members and the director featured on The Late Late Show, which is also hosted by the 'Head Cat', James Corden. There the cast attended 'Cat School', where the learnt how to properly behave like cats.

Taylor Swift and other cast members attend 'Cat School' on James Corden's Late Late Show

Read|Taylor Swift gets knocked off from the Best Original Song Oscar Race

Some of the film's stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward featured on the latest episode of The Late Late Show where they attended a makeshift cat school. James Corden, who is both the host of the show as well as one of the cast members of Cats, was named the 'Head Cat', while the movie's director Tom Hooper became the instructor of the cat school. The cast members seemed to enjoy their short semester in the 'school' as they hilariously and playfully pretended to be cats.

Read|Selena Gomez reveals that Taylor Swift and her mom cried when they heard THIS

Tom Hooper, as the instructor, told the cast how to properly behave like a cat. The cast members also wore catsuits and were practising their meowing while climbing on giant yarn balls. They also learnt how to open and crawl through doors as a cat does. Corden was demanding and aggressive, just as a head cat should be. Though Taylor Swift had some choice words to say when she discovered that Corden was to be the head cat. She said that he was already pretty annoying and this was only going to make him worse.

Later in the show, when Taylor Swift took a break to drink some water, Corden scolded her and told her that she must drink milk from the bucket on the floor just like a cat would. Taylor quipped that she was just named Artist of the decade, but after people saw her lap up milk from that giant saucer, she was pretty sure that they would take that away. Jason Derulo also joked that being a cat was just like being an actor. He said that you can do whatever you want. He added that you sleep for most of the day then scream at somebody if you need to and eat a can of tuna.

Read|Taylor Swift gets a surprise birthday party from her 'Lover' co-writers | See pics

However, later in the episode, when Derulo wanted to take a bathroom break, Corden guided him to the litter box and then asks people if they had any air freshener. The greatest hurdle that the cast faced at the cat school was Rugby the Dog. When Francesca Hayward failed at being mean to the dog, Corden kicked her out of the cat school.

Finally, the music composer for the film, Andrew Lloyd Weber, revealed that Jennifer Hudson was to be honoured with the 'Best in Show' award and would win a lifetime supply of Meow mix. The actor later joked about the accolade she won on the show. She said that she had won an Oscar for Dreamgirls and now she has won 'Best in Show' for being a cat. She then questions where she could go from here.

Read|Taylor Swift's beau Joe Alwyn opens up about dating her & being a subject of her songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.