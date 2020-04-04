Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran’s Adorable Friendship

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are two extremely popular names in the music world. The two singers have been giving us friendship goals for over five years now. Be it their moments on stage, in the studio, or posts on social media, the two always look cute together. Here’s the timeline of the friendship between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Read ahead to know more-

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s friendship timeline

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran started becoming close after he came to know that Taylor penned his lyrics on her arm during an American show in 2012. Ed had a quick meeting with Swift’s manager later that year, that ultimately brought the two artists close as friends.

In the same year, the two collaborated and penned several songs together, one of which is “Everything Has Changed”. The song featured on Taylor Swift’s 2012 album, Red.

In August 2013, Taylor Swift sent her best friend Ed some homemade jam. The jam bottle also had a handwritten label by Taylor, that had certain hilarious shoutouts from a VMA incident.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performed a duet together at Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2012. The show was held at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden. Ed Sheeran also opened the show for Swift’s Red Tour in 2013. She tapped Ed as her opening guest for all of her North American dates. Ed Sheeran was also the clown to Taylor Swift’s ringmaster on the "Red'' Tour.

In October 2013, Taylor Swift returned the favour by coming to cheer Ed Sheeran during his performance at the Madison Square Garden. She wore a t-shirt that said ‘I <3 Ed’ to match his ‘I <3 NY’ t-shirt. The two even sang Everything Has Changed together on stage. In November 2013, Taylor Swift shared an adorable selfie of the two singers, each with their personalized mugs. She captioned the picture, “Ed told me to caption this ‘SWEERAN’”.

Ed and Taylor sat close to each other at the Grammys 2014. Even though Ed wasn’t part of her opening act anymore, Ed made a special guest appearance when Taylor’s Red Tour was all across London in February 2014. The two were spotted together even at the Grammys 2016.

Swift's 2017's album, Reputation, features the pair duetting together for the second time on record. End Game includes not only help from Sheeran (who co-wrote the song), but also a guest rap verse from Future. Always a supportive friend, Sheeran shared several posts about the album on Instagram, and also co-starred in the music video.

Swift shared a funny video on Instagram in February 2018, in which she jokingly takes the fellow superstar to task for sitting closer to the camera than she is, thus appearing bigger and taller. “I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me,” she says in a playful mock accusatory tone. Sheeran, in on the joke, doesn’t deny it. “Totally,” he agrees. “Experts will study this and say that you’re, like… peacocking right now,” Swift continues. The two artists remain to be best friends, even today.

