Taylor Swift's Relationship Timeline With Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris marked an end to their one-year-long relationship in May 2017. It happened a few days after they celebrated their first anniversary. The duo’s fans have witnessed everything in their relationship from social media’s PDA to memorable moments at award shows. Here’s all you need to know about their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris first met at the Elle Style awards in the United Kingdom. The event happened on February 24, 2015, where Elle Goulding introduced both of them. The duo met again at the Brit Awards, the same year. They were snapped at the after-party.

After a few days, reports of Calvin Harris’s split with his former girlfriend Aarika Wolf started emerging. Following the breakup, the former one and Swift started dating. A year later, the couple revealed the same date, March 6, to be their anniversary.

After some time, the duo took their relationship to the next level. They were spotted shopping at Whole Foods together. Moreover, they donned similar shaded outfits. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris also attended the Kenney Chesney’s Nashville concert, where they were seen kissing. Soon, Harris shared photos of Swift’s pet cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey on his Instagram page, as their relationship advanced on social media.

Besides supporting each other’s performances, they marked their first appearance as a couple at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. As per reports, they rejoiced their dinner together in New York City. Days later, Swift also clicked Harris’s photo with Gigi Hadid.

In an interview, Calvin Harris revealed that their relationship was going fantastic. Following this, Olivia’s photo appeared on Taylor Swift’s page, which was shot by Harris. The duo also celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday a month later with Mrs. Claus.

In February 2016, Harris congratulated his ‘beautiful girlfriend’ after her win at the Grammys. However, months later, the duo broke up after fifteen months of dating, as per reports. Additionally, Calvin Harris broke things off with her, who talked about their split on Twitter.

