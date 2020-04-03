Taylor Swift's Best Grungy Looks That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Pop singer Taylor Swift’s fashion sense has evolved a lot over the years, just like her music. She has sported everything from shimmery boots to body-hugging gowns with sheer grace and in no time she became a fashion icon. Moreover, her love for sequins and shimmery attires is quite evident in her photos of award functions. Therefore, we have compiled some of Taylor Swift’s photos where she appears in grungy looks.

Taylor Swift’s photos featuring her grungy looks

1. Sporting fringes

Taylor Swift sports fringes like a pro. She has donned a grey cropped top and paired it with beige shorts. For a rounded off look, Swift wore a denim jacket with fringes and kept her pink highlighted hair loose.

2. Tee and jeans

Swift has worn a perfect grunge look. She carried a plain maroon tee with blue shaded jeans. For a rounded off look, she tied a jacket on her waist and wore sturdy black boots.

3. Teenage fashion

Taylor Swift gracefully wore a styled skirt with a white netted top. The spaghetti over her top features purple sequins. She completed her look with black heels, knee-length stockings and kept her shaggy hair loose.

4. A jacket dress

The pop singer looks super cool in this hoodie dress. She has donned a little black attire and covered her head with its cap. Swift completed her look with a minimal makeup look and wore black footwear to match with the dress.

