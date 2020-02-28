Taylor Swift Dropped Some Major Easter Eggs In 'The Man' Music Video, Find Out Here

Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated The Man music video. The music video took the internet by storm. After Taylor Swift dropped the music video, Swifties did not waste any time and started looking for Easter eggs in the single. Take a look at all the Easter eggs in The Man video here.

'The Man' video Easter eggs revealed

1. 13th Street Station

The Man music video gives a major nod to Taylor Swift’s favourite number ‘13’. The central character of the music video a.k.a. The Man stops to go for a quick trip to the bathroom on a train station’s wall. This train station wall is named the 13th Street Station.

2. Albums on the bathroom wall

The moment the man moves towards the wall to pee, many of Taylor Swift’s album titles are present on the wall. These album titles are spray-painted on this wall. Right from Fearless to Reputation all these album titles make a subtle cameo in the music video.

3. The Scooter Braun diss

The music industry is quite familiar with Taylor Swift’s highly publicised battle with Scooter Braun in regards to Taylor’s music rights. This Scooter Braun diss is quite visible on the same album wall. The wall has two signboards displayed on it both dissing Braun. The first sign stating “Missing. If found return to Taylor Swift” and the second sign stating “No scooter allowed”.

4. Taylor Swift’s father makes a cameo

In one of the scenes in the music video, the central character is arguing with the umpire at a tennis match. The role of the umpire is played by none other than Taylor’s father Scott Kingsley Swift. Take a look.

