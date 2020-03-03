Taylor Swift Made The Audience ROFL With These Funny Interview Moments, Watch Them Here

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists on the planet. During her successful singing and songwriting career, Taylor Swift has appeared in several interviews. Many of these interviews have given birth to some of the most hilarious moments. So take a look at some of Taylor Swift's videos where she made her fans ROFL.

1. Taylor serenades host

Taylor Swift last in an interview talked about her album Lover and the haters around her. The interview was taking place at Taylor’s Nashville home. As the interview started, Taylor was playing a song for the interviewer on her piano she then quickly commented that it has been a long time since she “serenaded” somebody.

During the interview, Taylor was also asked about Scooter Braun her hilarious expression to the question completely summed up her answer.

2. Taylor Swift gets surprised by Fallon

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor did not expect a surprise from her mother and host Jimmy Fallon. This video was of Taylor being heavily drugged after her Lasik surgery. The hilarious video took Taylor Swift by surprise. Her reactions during the entire interview provided enough laughter to her fans and the audience as well. Take a look.

3. Taylor talks about her listening parties

Taylor Swift’s videos on the internet are all about the Blank Space singer being quirky and funny. One of the most hilarious moments from Taylor Swift’s interview Graham Norton was the host and guests laughing on Taylor’s fans. The guests and the host were all reacting to Taylor’s fans blogging about their experience of meeting Taylor at one of 1989 listening sessions.

4. Taylor Swift talks about her fears

Taylor Swift famously discussed her fear of sea urchins and being framed during her appearance on Ellen’s show. During her interview, Taylor Swift hilariously talked about her disgust for sea urchins.

When Ellen talked about her second fear of going jail, Taylor quickly corrected her and said she is “scared of being framed”. But her comment, “Look at me, I won’t survive in jail” was the highlight of the entire interview.

