Taylor Swift Enthralled The Audience With Her Performance On These Talk Shows

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars of this generation. The Lover singer has released seven studio albums to date and plans to continue her musical career. During her decade long music career, Taylor Swift has performed on many talks shows and enthralled the show’s live audience.

Taylor Swift’s best talk show performances

1. New Year’s Day – Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift brought the audience to tears when she debuted her track New Year’s Day on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This track was from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album. Taylor's performance was extremely emotional for Fallon himself since he had lost his mother a few days before this episode was recorded.

2. Shake It Off – The Jimmy Kimmel Show

Taylor Swift’s 1989 album is considered to be one of her most successful albums to date. The song Shake It Off from the album turned out to be another chartbuster track from it. Taylor Swift charmed the audiencewhen she performed this song live in front of Kimmel’s audience.

3. Lover – Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover was the only album to sell one million copies in 2019. The title track of this album stunned the crowd every time Taylor Swift performed it live. The Saturday Night Live audience also witnessed the magic of Taylor’s song Lover on the show when she recently appeared as a musical guest.

4. ME! – The Graham Norton Show

ME! was one of the most popular and peppy tracks from Taylor Swift’s Lover album. The track not only had powerful vocals by Taylor Swift but also its catchy and colourful theme. Taylor Swift and her background singers set the show’s studio on fire with their scintillating performance and managed to get the audience tapping their feet to the song’s catchy beat.

