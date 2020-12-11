Taylor Swift Co-wrote THESE 'evermore' Songs With Beau Joe Alwyn A.k.a. William Bowery

After surprising her fans by releasing her eighth studio album folklore, American songstress Taylor Swift has surprised fans yet again by dropping her ninth studio album titled 'evermore' today, i.e. December 11, 2020. The newly-released album comprises a total of 15 songs which marks collaborations with the likes of Haim, The National and Bon Iver. However, did you know that just like a couple of songs in folklore, Taylor's beau Joe Alwyn aka 'William Bowery' helped her write the lyrics of three songs in evermore as well?

Taylor Swift and William Bowery co-wrote evermore lyrics for which songs?

On December 11, 2020, Miss Tay Tay took the internet by storm after she announced that she was set to release her ninth studio album and 'folklore's sister record' evermore on YouTube and across other music streaming platforms. Taylor Swift's evermore album entirely is clocked at 1 hour with a total of 15 songs ranging between 3 minutes to 5 minutes. For the evermore album's lyrics, Taylor Swift collaborated with producers Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn (William Bowery).

The songs on evermore which are co-written by Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn include the titular track 'evermore', 'champagne problems' and 'coney island'. Ahead of evermore, Joe, as William Bowery, had also helped ladylove Taylor pen the lyrics of two songs of her eight-studio album folklore, which released in July this year. In folklore, Taylor and Joe had co-written the lyrics of 'betty' and 'exile'.

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, Taylor Swift finally confirmed the fan theory that suggested songwriter William Bowery is none other than her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The Look What You Made Me Do crooner revealed the truth last month, in her Disney+ concert film titled 'folklore: the long pond studio sessions'.

In the film, while speaking to folklore and evermore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Taylor revealed saying, "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity. He's not a real person". The 30-year-old added, "William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe, Joe plays the piano beautifully, and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things".

