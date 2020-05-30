Just a few days ago, the news of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis stunned everyone around the globe. Many celebrities came out to condemn his tragic death at the hands of law enforcement officers, allegedly. People have also taken to the streets and are heavily protesting against what is being seen as a racial crime. Amid all of this, Taylor Swift called out US President Donald Trump for his tweet threatening violence against the people protesting in Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift condemns Donald Trump for threatening violence against protestors

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Taylor Swift was raging after Trump's tweets and took to her social media to condemn him for his tweets. She did not hold back after the US President's remark and called him out for threatening violence against the protestors. The singer even vowed to vote him out in the upcoming November elections.

Donald Trump's tweet was considered so shocking that Twitter flagged it for violating its guidelines and glorifying violence. However, the micro-blogging site later decided that it was in the public's best interest for the tweet to remain accessible to them and added a link that describes public interest. Later, when the White House tried to post the same tweet as Trump, it was tagged with the warning label as well.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The protestors started at the intersection where Floyd was assaulted and made their way into the city from there. The demonstration by protestors also turned violent at times with them burning down a police precinct and looting a Target store. Many celebrities have voiced their support for George Floyd's death and singer Cardi B also rallied behind the protestors saying that people are left with no choice.

About the incident

A 46-year-old African American man named George Floyd passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media inciting rage from people all over the globe. The explosive footage led to an FBI civil rights investigation and the firing of the officer and three colleagues who were also at the scene.

The victims said in a media interaction that they treated George horribly and they should be charged with murder. The case is still in progress and the four officers related to the case have been fired. The latest news that came in is that officer Derek Chauvin, the man who was caught kneeling on the victim's neck in the video, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

