Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 To Michigan Mother Who Lost Her Job

Taylor Swift recently made a donation worth $13,000 to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan, a mother of two who had lost her job. Shelbie’s story was posted in The Washington Post after which Taylor made the donation on her GoFundMe page. Read further to know more details.

Taylor Swift donates $13,000 for Michigan’s Shelbie Selewski

Shelbie Selewski from Michigan had lost her job as the medical receptionist at the Macomb County. After this, she posted her story in The Washington Post and said that her losing the job has led to her being behind her rent and utilities by $2,100. It was also mentioned that her lights were cut off while his son was attending the third day of his virtual kindergarten and that her landlord has put up eviction notices at least thrice on her door.

Selewski and her fiancé have two children, and their daughter was born with a collapsed lung which makes her at high-risk during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as written on her fundraiser’s page. Her daughter has to stay in the hospital for over two months when she was a new-born. However, Shelbie and her family can have a happier holiday season since her fundraiser has got $22,102 worth donations out of her $25,00 goal.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Taylor Swift made a $13,000 donation on her GoFundMe page. Taylor commented on the page saying that she read about her on The Washington Post and that made her do the donation. She wrote, "Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor”.

Soon after Swift made the donation, Shelbie commented on her fundraiser’s page. She mentioned how this is the best thing that happened to her family and is a blessing. She wrote, "With every notification, I swear I cannot believe this has happened!!! This is so amazing! This has been the biggest blessing and our family is absolutely shocked”.

