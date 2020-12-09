Taylor Swift Reveals How Watching Films Every Night Helped Her Write 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has been making waves with her new album, Folkore. In a recent interview, the singer revealed what inspired her to create the melodic tracks in this album. In this interview, she also revealed how new was it to shoot without a crew and work in a hush-hush atmosphere. Find out more details about this interview here.

Swift reveals how films helped create ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift released her much-awaited album Lover in August 2019. She played a couple of its singles at award ceremonies like the AMAs and VMAs but could not tour the album due to the pandemic. After the lockdown, Taylor Swift was away from social media for quite some time and just shared a couple of posts on Instagram.

But it all changed when she dropped her eighth album on July 25, 2020. Since then, Taylor Swift’s Folklore album has become one of the most successful albums of 2020. While still dealing with Folklore’s success, Taylor Swift revealed the inspiration behind it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift revealed that she did not expect to make an album. But since everybody was in quarantine, she started “watching a lot of films”. Taylor added that she watched a movie every night and felt that consuming other people’s art “opened a portal in my imagination”.

The films that she watched during quarantine inspired her to create characters with “intersecting storylines”. In Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, the songs Betty, August, and Cardigan talk about a teenage love triangle. While speaking about the song Betty, Taylor Swift said that she was happy to write a song from a 17-year-old boy’s perspective. But she did not achieve this feat on her own.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album had a ghostwriter named William Bowery. Soon enough several fan theories turned out to be true and Bowery was Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In this interview, Taylor Swift revealed that William (Joe) helped her write Betty. He was the one who originally came up with the chorus melody of the song. Apart from Betty, Joe Alwyn was also a co-writer on the song Exile. It will be interesting to see if Joe and Taylor ever end up singing together and take this professional association further.

