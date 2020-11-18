Taylor Swift Spills The Beans On A 10-min-long Explicit Version Of 'All Too Well'

Popstar Taylor Swift has finally shed some light on her rumoured 10-minute explicit version of the fan-favourite song, All Too Well. For the unversed, the chartbuster track is from her fourth studio album Red. On Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, Swift spilt the beans about eliminating 'seven verses' from All Too Well with the help of Liz Roz after realising the need to pare it down as it was too long.

Taylor Swift on Rolling Stone podcast confirmed an explicit 'All Too Well' version

On November 17, 2020, American songstress Taylor Swift opened up about the explicit 10-minute-long version of her song All Too Well from 2012's Red. The five-and-a-half-minute song was originally twice as long before Miss Tay Tay decided on eliminating seven verses from the fan-favourite track. On the Rolling Stone podcast, the Folklore crooner spoke about the origins of the soft rock power ballad, which marked the first-ever song of her fourth studio album.

From what started as an ad-libbing session in the studio, Taylor Swift's All Too Well went on to be 10 minutes long, revealed the 30-year-old herself on the podcast. Elaborating more about the same, she said that All Too Well's lyrics included the 'F-word'. She also shared how her sound guy told her that he had burned a CD of it in case she wanted it. However, the Look What You Made Me Do singer realized the need for editing the song down when she took the CD home and listened to it.

Later, she along with songwriter Liz Roz had to edit about seven extra verses out from the song before finally releasing it as a part of her album Red. But, during Taylor Swift's podcast with RS, the singer expressed that the explicit version of All Too Well was a 'serendipitous creation of a song'. For the unversed, the explicit version of the Ballad was speculated to be about her breakup with old flame Jake Gyllenhaal. Moreover, on the podcast, she also went on to call 'Red' her 'only true breakup album'.

