Taylor Swift To Madonna | Artists Who Made Expensive Music Videos In Hollywood

Taylor Swift released the music videos from her album Lover recently. It is reported that Taylor Swift spends a lot of money on her music videos and no wonder, it’s a delight to watch her music videos. So far, of all the music videos Taylor Swift has released, one of her most expensive music videos was Look What You Made Me Do, from her album Reputation.

In the music video, Taylor Swift is seen sitting in a bathtub filled with diamonds. Those diamonds are from Neil Lane and cost around $10 million. Apparently, Taylor Swift is not the only artist who spent such a hefty amount on her music videos. Check out these other music videos released by some legendary artists.

Most expensive music videos

Make Me Like You

The music video of Make Me Like You directed by Sophie Muller was created during Gwen Stefani’s live performance at the Grammy’s in 2016. The cost of Multiple sets, costume changes and creative camerawork cost around $4 million. This amount was creating something in realtime.

Estranged

A music video by Guns N’ Roses, Estranged was made in 1993. The 9.5-minute video is rumoured to cost around $4 million. Director Mark Romanek has suggested that the cost would go around $9 million. What made the music video so costly are dolphins, an oil tanker and a slash emerging from the ocean.

Scream

Featuring the dynamic siblings Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson in Scream, the cost of the music video which released in 1995, went up to $7million. The video was directed by Mark Romanek and according to the director the music video was made within a five-week deadline, which made the video so costly.

Express Yourself

Madonna has always had the reputation of spending loads of amounts on her music videos. In 1989 the cost of Express Yourself’s music video went up to $5 million. It is believed that the entire budget went into the director, David Fincher’s salary.

