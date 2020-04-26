Taylor Swift's Loves Her Cats Dearly And These Pics Are Proof

Popular singer Taylor Swift has received widespread media coverage over the years for her narrative songs about her personal life. Taylor Swift’s discography runs through various music genres from country songs to EDM. The singer made musical debut back in the year 2006 and yet continues to move audiences with her melodious voice.

Apart from being an exceptional singer, Taylor Swift is an animal lover too and her social media is a testimony to it. The singer has three cats namely Benjamin Button, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson. Taylor Swift has established a cat lady status ever since she started bringing kitties in her life.

In an interview with a portal, Taylor Swift was also seen saying that her cats are the most influential factor in her life. Taylor Swift further added that they bring real joy in her life and she is obsessed with them. Here are some of the best pics of Taylor Swift with her cats.

When Olivia Benson was off duty

Meredith Grey quarantining

Taylor Swift spending time with her itty bitty kitty committee

Taylor Swift hugging Benjamin Button

ALSO READ| Times When Taylor Swift Called Out Her Haters In Her Award Speeches

Taylor Swift caressing her cat

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Ellen DeGeneres On 'The Ellen Show' You Need To Watch

Taylor Swift cuddling with her cat

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift And Hailee Steinfeld's Best Moments Together Are A Must-see For Their Fans

When Olivia Benson realised Taylor Swift is wearing earrings

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Is Adorable In These Outtakes Of Her 'Shake It Off' Music Video; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.