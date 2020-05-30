Taylor Swift's Tweet Addressing The President & Other Top Tweets Of The Week

During the COVID-19 outbreak, people have been spending their time on social media and practising social distancing. In the past few days, numerous things happened on Twitter. From Kylie Jenner's tweets for Forbes to Taylor Swift’s tweet for the President, we have compiled some of the top tweets of the week for you to check out. Read on:

Taylor Swift's tweet on the elections

Taylor Swift lashed out on Twitter and directly addressed President Donald Trump and his violent threats aimed at the protestors. This happened on the third day of protests against the death of George Floyd, who passed away after an officer kept his knee on his neck during an arrest.

Even when Floyd could not breathe, the officer continued to suffocate him. Protestors across Minneapolis have been demanding charges against the four officers who were involved in the same. The pop star took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Kylie Jenner's tweets for Forbes

Forbes had earlier declared Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. However, recently, the magazine revealed that she had exaggerated the size and value of her cosmetics company for years. Forbes released its findings on Friday after a long investigation into Jenner’s finances.

To this, Kylie Jenner had a befitting response. She took to social media and hit back at the magazine by writing, “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site… all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol." She added, "I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period"

After a series of dramatic tweets, Kylie Jenner wrote, "but okay I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine". Later on, Jenner slammed Forbes by writing, "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have". Check out her tweets.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

but okay 🤍 i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Chrissy Teigen's COVID-19 test

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of getting herself tested for COVID-19. However, netizens were confused and had a lot of questions in their mind. So, the author revealed in an Instagram post that she was getting surgery. Teigen added that she was preparing for the removal of breast implants, which she had since she was 20 years old.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

