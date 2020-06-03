Taylor Swift's '1989 World Tour' Had Some Memorable Moments; See List

Taylor Swift’s Reputation won the Tour Of The Year Award but the 1989 World Tour holds a special place in Swifties’ hearts. Taylor has come a long way from being the country princess to full-fledged maximalist pop star. She is also the first woman to win ‘album of the year’ more than once for her solo recordings.

In 2019, she released her seventh studio album Lover, which was a big hit as well. The song You Need To Calm Down also won Video Of The Year at the MTV Awards in 2019. It has been nearly 6 years since Taylor released her album 1989. The album was popular for its various tracks, on which the listeners are still hooked. From the synched glowing bracelets to the iconic outfits, here are some of the best tour moments from the 1989 World Tour.

1989 World Tour

Luminescent bracelets

During the opening night of the tour in Tokyo, around 55,000 fans who were present at the arena were provided with bracelets at their seats. These bracelets were lit during the concert and were used as a luminescent. It was the synchronisation that left everyone breathless.

Taylor’s iconic outfits

Another iconic element of the tour includes all of her outfits. Taylor wore several shimmery outfits throughout the 1989 world tour. Swift does not shy away from bold colours and often shows off her sultry side as well. At the Las Vegas performance, Swift wore a pink skirt and matching top with LED lights all over. And she also wore some outfits throughout the entire tour which made her look like a supermodel. From thigh-high boots to rainbow coloured jackets, Swift rocked all the looks and her iconic looks will ‘never go out of style’.

The Swifties

Taylor has always had a warm reception from the fans. But she also loves her fans more than you could imagine. At the opening night of the tour, Swift appreciated all her fans from all around the world. She also deemed every single one of them as her friend, which was wholesome.

Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour: Special Guests

A number of artists also joined Swift at the 1989 tour and this shocked the fans. These artists included John Legend, Charlie XCX, Mick Jagger, Wiz Khalifa, Selena Gomez and more. Taylor Swift also jammed with Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and they sang ‘Smelly Cat’ together on stage during the 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center in Los Angeles (2015).

