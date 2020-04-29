Did Taylor Swift Drop An Easter Egg About Something Major Coming Up On May 8?

The phrase 'a picture is worth a thousand words' seems to have hit all the 'Swifties' hard lately after the pop-sensation Taylor Swift posted her selfie across all her social media handles. Miss Tay-Tay enjoys a massive fandom across the world and had all of them wondering if she hinted at a major announcement through her recent post. Soon after she posted her selfie, there were fan theories that started making rounds on the internet suggesting that it was Swift's way of unveiling that something big is coming up on May 8, 2020.

Taylor Swift had her fans wondering about a major announcement as she posted a mere selfie

Recently, the Me singer Taylor Swift posted a selfie of hers flaunting a rather refreshed look with a natural glow. However, what caught the attention of all her fans worldwide, was the caption of the post, which supposedly hints at a big announcement, according to various fan theories. Swift captioned the post writing, "Not a lot going on at the moment".

Fan Theory

The majority of fan theories regarding Taylor Swift's latest post suggest that it was published by her at 5:08 pm EST. So, 5 + 8 = 13, which happens to be Swift’s favourite number as she was born on December 13, 1989. Furthermore, the time written out on the post is 5/08, which, if translated into a date, means May 8. As artists generally release new music on Fridays, what surprised the singer's fans the most was that May 8, 2020 also happens to be a Friday!

lol she posted this at 5:08AM

in the man music video “58 years later”

5+8 = 13

Cruel Summer is 2:58 long

if nothing happens on May 8 taylor alison swift you’re gonna catch some hands

🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/S98qokrGWa — aidANT (@boys_the_cram) April 28, 2020

