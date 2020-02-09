Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Who Have Confessed To Having An Eating Disorder

Eating Disorders refers to irregular eating habits due to severe stress about their body shape or body weight. It may either refer to less or excess food intake which ultimately hinders at a person's physical and mental health. Most common eating disorders include anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating. Many global celebrities have spoken about their personal struggles with these eating disorders. Here are some high profile celebrities who confessed to having suffered from an eating disorder themself.

ALSO READ| Harry Styles And Demi Lovato All Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl 2020

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's documentary Miss Americana that premiered at the Sundance festival last night. Taylor Swift revealed about an eating disorder she was dealing with on ET Canada Live. Take a look at the video to know all the details that Taylor disclosed about her eating disorder.

ALSO READ| Grammy 2020: Tentative Seating Arrangement Released; BTS Sit Next To Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is one of the popular American singers who has often dealt with health disorders and has visited the rehabilitation facility quite often. Her fans know that Demi has been suffering from anorexia and bulimia at the age of 18 after which she entered the rehab facility.

The singer also revealed that her mother who entered the beauty pageant at a young age had an eating disorder herself. Demi Lovato even mentioned that as her mother and grandma suffered from eating disorders. She just wishes that her kids don't get this addicting eating disorder.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Recalls Suffering From An Eating Disorder During Her '1989 Album' Era

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil recently disclosed her struggles with an eating disorder, as she was anorexic during her teenage years. She mentions how her family was ‘incredibly fatphobic and that is why she doesn't talk to them anymore.

Jameela revealed her personal experience about how the jutting hip bones were seen as a sign of pride at her own home. She now advocates healthy living and is currently known for her role Tahani on The Good Place.

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez, BTS, And Hasley's Songs That Released In January 2020

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus And Hannah Montana's LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder Meme Is Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.