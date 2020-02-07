Jameela Jamil Thanks Taylor Swift For Supporting Her Body Positivity Campaign

Jameela Jamil is always vocal about body positivity. She has managed to grab a very strong fan following through her campaign, 'I weigh' and even Taylor Swift is supportive of her initiative. While promoting her Netflix project, Miss Americana., Taylor Swift showered praise for Jameela Jamil and her I-Weight techniques that have helped a countless number of people all around the world. Jameela Jamil recently spoke to an entertainment portal to thank the popular pop singer, Taylor Swift for her kind words. Read more to know about what Jameela Jamil had to say about Taylor Swift.

Also Read | Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After Receiving Backlash For Being Nominated As Judge

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Is Back On The Sets Of 'Master' After Being Questioned By IT Officials

Jameela Jamil on Taylor Swift

Jameela said that Swift could easily say she came up with those items on her own, but for her to emphasize the I-Weigh motion is remarkably cool. Jameela also said it is a good thing that Taylor spoke about this topic as it can help a lot of her young followers recognise their own eating problems, in case they have any. She has also thanked the Cats star for utilising every opportunity she had to emphasise with Jameela and her campaign.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra's Fear Reflects In His 'thanks But...' Reply To Jhulan Goswami's Challenge

Also Read | Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Her Eating Disorders, Talks About 'a Sad Day 10 Yrs Ago'

Jameela Jamil's I-Weigh movement

In order to promote body positivity, Jameela has joined hands with Zumba Fitness. The carnival-themed Zumba Fitness festival was held in Los Angeles on February 4 and it attracted a number of visitors that were in support of the activity. Jameela also took part in the Zumba course with over 60 event attendees. Reportedly, Jameela Jamil also enjoys the dance workout technique.

A year ago I started The “I WEIGH” movement on Instagram, and without a social media team, just the love and support of people who are tired of being undermined, we are about to hit HALF A MILLION on INSTAGRAM! Thank you all for continuing to support our revolution against shame! pic.twitter.com/V4wwAueVGc — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 23, 2019

Also Read | Jenifer Anniston, Jameela Jamil: Empowering Quotes By Hollywood Actresses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.