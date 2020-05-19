Taylor Swift's 'City Of Lover' Concert Streams On Disney+ With A Deadline; Read To Know

With the number of Coronavirus cases there mounting to nearly 1.5 million, the USA remains the worst-hit Coronavirus hot-bed across the globe. Apart from the economic operations, the Coronavirus pandemic has also taken a toll on Hollywood and music events, as it was reported that Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert has been called off. However, it was recently cleared that the concert will now stream on Disney+. Read more details here.

Taylor Swift’s much-awaited concert City of Lover is now streaming on Disney Plus for the ‘Swifties’ to watch amid lockdown. Recently, the streaming giant took to its Twitter handle to share the news with its followers and confirmed that the show would be available for a limited time, which starts from May 18. The event, which was filmed in September at the L'Olympia theatre in Paris, sees Swift performing songs from her latest album, Lover, in front of a huge crowd, who reportedly flew in from more than 37 countries to witness Swift’s magic. The list of songs reportedly includes The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Me!, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, Love Story, Red, Style and Shake It Off.

Yep, @TaylorSwift13 just said our name. Start streaming Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert NOW for a limited time on #DisneyPlus. #TaylorSwiftCityofLover pic.twitter.com/SciAjKOJ04 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 18, 2020

According to a popular magazine, Taylor Swift donated money to several fans who publicly spoke about their financial struggles during the global health crisis. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift found the people in need via Twitter after they shared their struggle stories on social media. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement across the world, spreading positivity.

Pandemic costs Hollywood

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

It was recently reported that Mission: Impossible 7 also got delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. Other important events like the Met Gala 2020 and Cannes Film Festival have also been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

