Times Taylor Swift's Popular Song 'Bad Blood' Was Used For Commercials & Trailers

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The 30-year-old singer and songwriter started her career with her first debut album in 2006. That debut album of Taylor Swift went on to win multiple Grammy awards. Ever since the 'You Belong with Me' singer has been unstoppable.

Also read | Taylor Swift's Inspirational Quotes From Miss Americana That All Swifties Need To See

Taylor Swift's celeb-filled music video Bad Blood is a popular song from her fifth studio album 1989 (2014). According to reports, its remixed version has an added writing and guest vocals from American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Taylor Swift’s song "Bad Blood" is a pop and hip hop track with lyrics that define betrayal by a close friend. The song reached number one spot in countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland, and the United States, upon its release, becoming the third song from 1989 album to do so. The popular song is often popularly used in media. Below, we have listed instances for the same-

Also read | Taylor Swift's Fans Trend #TaylorSwiftCityofLover Online As 'City Of Lover' Premieres

Times 'Bad Blood’ was used in media

The song Bad Blood was used in the year 2016, in an Apple commercial which Drake starred in.

For their tenth anniversary, How It Should Have Ended released a cover parody video based on "Bad Blood", titled "Bat Blood". It was performed by Batman, voiced by show creator Daniel Baxter, and the video parodies the marketing of the then-upcoming film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It used characters from HISHE's whole history too. The lyrics were re-written by Baxter, and the music was composed by Bryan English.

Also, Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs used Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" as one of his walk-up songs during the team's 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The song, ‘Bad Blood’ is also used in the trailer of the 2017 film, The Lego Ninjago Movie. Also, the song was used in a promo for Teen Titans Go! in November of that year. The episode "Demon Prom" of that show has the demon referencing Taylor Swift saying "Your 'Squad'? This is not a Taylor Swift video; this is a DEMON PROM!"

Bad Blood’ cover version sung by Kina Grannis which features CLARA was used during the praises of the third-season finale of Big Mouth.

Also read | Taylor Swift's Splendid Monochrome Photos That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.