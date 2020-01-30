Taylor Swift's Colour-pop Moments That Are Fashion Goals For Fans

Taylor Swift seems to be juggling the two worlds of singing and fashion in her deft hands. She manages to impress her fans not just with her singing but also with her fashion choices. She has also gone on to become one of the global fashion influencers at the moment with her OOTD game on point. Here are a few times when Taylor Swift had a colour-pop moment:

Red lipstick

In this picture, Taylor Swift is seen wearing a yellow jacket. The jacket has an embellished collar and puffy sleeves. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings. She styled her hair in a braided hairdo. But what really caught the attention was Taylor Swift's pop of red lipstick. The red seemed to be breaking the monotony of the yellow outfit and also the yellow background.

Purple cloak

In this picture, Taylor Swift is seen sporting a purple cloak which added a pop of colour to her otherwise simple attire. She styled her hair in a braided hairdo and also highlighted her lips with red lipstick. However, despite the bright red, it was the purple cloak that caught the attention.

Blue sunglasses

Taylor Swift posed with a drink in her hand wearing a pink furry coat over a pink bikini. She also accessorised her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped earrings. She also wore pink lipstick and tied her hairstyle in a braided hairdo. But to break the monotony of pink, Taylor Swift put on blue sunglasses and added a pop of colour.

Red Accessory

In the above picture, Taylor Swift posed in a light blue knitted top with a floral bottom. She kept her makeup relatively minimalistic. She styled her hair in a messy hairdo. However, to add a pop of colour to her pastel outfit, Taylor Swift wore a floral accessory.

