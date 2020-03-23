Taylor Swift's Country Music Songs Which Has Penetrated The Hearts Of Many

Popular Singer Taylor Swift is known for her narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift’s discography runs through various music genres from country songs to EDM. She made her musical debut back in 2006 and has spent more than 13 years in the mainstream music industry. Here is a compilation of a few hit country music songs sung by her which had made fans go crazy.

You Belong with Me

You Belong with Me was released on April 18, 2009. It was the third single from Taylor Swift’s second studio album Fearless. As per reports, Taylor swift wrote You Belong with Me after overhearing a male friend arguing with lady love over a phone call.

Love Story

Love Story was released on September 12, 2008, by Big Machine Records. It was the lead single from Taylor Swift’s second studio album Fearless. Love Story is regarded as Swift’s signature song and was one of the major hit songs of the time. As per reports, the song was about one of Taylor Swift’s love interest who was not so popular among her friends and family.

Shake it Off

Shake it Off is the lead track from Taylor Swift’s fifth hit album 1989. The song is an up-tempo dance-pop which is different from her other country-pop music style. Shake it Off debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Blank Space

Blank Space is another hit song from Taylor Swift’s fifth studio album 1989. Blank Space is an electro-pop song and the lyrics of the song reportedly mocks media’s perception of her relationships. This song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 after Shake It Off. Blank Space was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike globally.

Picture to Burn

Picture to Burn was released on February 3, 2008, and is the fourth single from Taylor Swift’s debut album. As per reports, the song was about her high-school classmate with who she couldn’t establish a formal relationship. Picture to Burn was praised by music critics and fans alike.

