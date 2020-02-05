Taylor Swift And Her Girl Gang Is Friendship Goals For Everyone; Here's Who's Part Of It

Some celebrity friends have given us major friendship goals time and again. One of them is Taylor Swift. Have look at some pictures of Taylor Swift with her girlfriends and the bond she shares with them.

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been friends for a really long time. Gigi became friends with the singer back in 2014 when Taylor was seen photobombing Gigi and Karlie Kloss at a party. They also shared the stage in 2015 during Taylor’s 1989 tour.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are not only singing sensations but are the closest of friends in the music industry. The two best friends have often spotted supporting each other on and off social media-from Selena sticking by Taylor as she called out Scooter Braun last year to Taylor doubling up a cheerleader for Selena following the release of Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now.

Martha Hunt and Taylor Swift

Martha Hunt and Swift grew closer at Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. Hunt performed in the Bad Blood video and attended Taylor's lavish parties. Martha also defended Taylor during the singer’s feud with Kanye West in 2016 by tweeting in support.

Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift

Ruby Rose seemingly shares an amazing bond with Swift. Last year, Taylor came out in support of Rose after the latter's Batwoman controversy. Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift are also seen expressing their feelings and supporting each other on social media.

Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift

Cara Delevingne met Taylor Swift in 2013 during the Victoria Secret Fashion show. Taylor performed alongside Lily Aldridge and Erin Heatherton. The model also featured in Taylor’s Instagram when the pair visited a U.S. ambassador's house in London with Ed Sheeran. Last year during Lover's (Taylor Swift's music album) launch Cara Delevingne took her Instagram to wish Taylor and expressed how lucky she felt to have a friend like Taylor.

