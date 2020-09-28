Taylor Swift's New York Home Right Next To Store That Was Robbed By Armed Gunmen

Taylor Swift's New York neighbourhood was recently victim to an armed robbery. Gunshots were heard across the street after three robbers broke into Patron of New York, a sneaker store at 151 Franklin Street. According to a report by the New York Post, no one was injured during the shooting. Police are currently investigating the situation and Taylor Swift's whereabouts during the incident are unknown.

Gunshots heard near Taylor Swift's New York Home after an armed robbery at a nearby store

According to a report by the New York Post, Taylor Swift's New York Home is located right next to the store that was robbed by three gunmen. As of now, it is unknown whether Taylor Swift was at her home during the robbery. According to witnesses in the neighbourhood, this is the second shooting on the block to happen in the same month. The incident occurred around 5 PM ET on Sunday, September 27.

The police have revealed that four shots were fired during the robbery but no one was injured by the gunfire. A waiter at the location told the New York Post that they saw the gunmen escape from the crime scene and enter a car. Meanwhile, a resident of the neighbourhood revealed that this was the second shooting to occur in the span of a month. The police also described the outfits worn by the three gunmen. Two of the robbers were wearing blue jeans and white shirts, while the third man wore blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Residents in the Tribeca block also shared photos from the incident on social media. The police have now cordoned off the street near Taylor Swift's home. The Tribeca area is one of New York City's trendiest neighbourhoods. However, crime in the area has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as most stores closed their doors during the lockdown.

The neighbourhood was repeatedly looted during the George Floyd protests as well. Taylor Swift's New York Home is worth around $18 million. She purchased the house sometime in 2017 and also bought multiple apartments around the same neighbourhood.

