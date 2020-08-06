Tekashi 6ix9ine Gives Away $100 Bills To People On The Streets Of New York

Popular American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from jail on April 2, 2020, and is serving his remaining prison time at home in confinement. The rapper put his home confinement to good use with some new music and tracks like Punani, Gooba, and more. The 24-year-old rapper was recorded giving away cash to people on the streets in New York. Take a look at the video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine gives away $100 bills to kids on streets

Sharing the same video on his social media, he wrote in the caption, "In the hood everyday b***h I’m good what I say 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣". [sic] In the video, people are seen returning more than once for their take of free money. People were also seen thanking him for his generosity.

ALSO READ | What Happened To 6ix9ine's Instagram? Find Out Why The Rapper Deleted His Account

Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier shared a video of himself stopping for a photo session with a bunch of kids as he hits the streets in New York. He is seen standing in some cafe with adults and kids coming in to greet him and clicking pictures with him. Sharing the video on his gram, he wrote in the caption, "I heard New York was dangerous smh". [sic]

ALSO READ | Why Was 6ix9ine In Jail? Find Out Why Was The American Rapper Released Early

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was charged with racketeering and was also accused of being involved in gang activity. The initial charges against the American rapper included attempted murder, armed robbery, possessing and carrying a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 37 years in jail and later struck a deal with the prosecutors. This led to his sentence being reduced in exchange for the rapper helping convict gang members Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

ALSO READ | Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison; Lawyer Says He's 'feeling Down'

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine released?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from the prison over the fear of him being vulnerable to the coronavirus since he suffers from Asthama. The decision to let Tekashi complete the rest of his jail term under home confinement came after the Legal Aid Society of New York's figures indicated that there were at least 180 cases in New York jails. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio later announced that at least 900 inmates had to be released in April due to the virus spread.

ALSO READ | Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Being Sued For $5.3 Million By Concert Promoters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.