What Happened To 6ix9ine's Instagram? Find Out Why The Rapper Deleted His Account

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a well known American Rapper from New York City. The 24-year-old rapper was sentenced to 37 years in prison, due to his involvement in various gang activities. However, his prison sentence was reduced after he agreed to cooperate with the law officials to help identify other gang members. Tekashi 6ix9ine whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently went dark on all his social media platforms, and fans are wondering, “What happened to 6ix9ine’s Instagram?”

What happened to 6ix9ine’s Instagram?

In a recent interview given to an entertainment portal, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed that he will be absent from social media in the last couple of weeks before his home confinement ends. The rapper claimed that he will deactivate both his Instagram and Twitter accounts from July 13, 2020, till he entirely regains his freedom on August 1. Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed that his lawyer Lance Lazzaro recommended that the rapper go dark on social media for his safety.

i know i'm late but 6ix9ine deactivated his instagram account and twitter account after this lmfao he embarrassed he flopped 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/rmjvf2uwGu — 𝐤 𝐛𝐲𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐰 (@giawxrodrigo) July 15, 2020

Did 6ix9ine delete his Instagram?

The 24-year-old rapper has not deleted his Instagram and Twitter account. The rapper revealed in the interview with the media portal, that he followed his lawyer’s instructions and temporarily deactivated all of his social media accounts. The rapper claimed that his as freedom nears, his legal team has been worried, that he might mistakenly leak some crucial information about his whereabouts. To ensure the rapper’s safety, his current location, and where he will be after he gains his freedom on August 1 has been kept a secret so far. As per the reports of an entertainment portal, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s team is employing an abundance of caution ahead of the rapper’s release from home confinement.

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in home confinement?

6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison towards the end of 2019. The New York Rapper pleaded guilty of racketeering and other offences. The offences 6ix9ine was charged with are racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder charges. Tekashi 6ix9ine had also pleaded guilty to "the use of a child in a sexual performance" after posting a video in 2015.

Initially, the rapper was deemed to face 37 years in prison. But, he struck a deal with prosecutors and helped them in convicting gang members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, thus reducing his prison sentence. The rapper was released in April 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 in New York prisons. 6ix9ine is now spending the remaining term of his prison time in house confinement.

6ix9ine net worth

As per a celebrity news portal, Tekashi 6ix9ine net worth is $6 million. The rapper has earned a majority of his wealth from his rap music and record sales. 6ix9ine is particularly known for his scream rap music. The rapper has released his new song YAYA on his official YouTube Channel recently and within a span of a week, the music video has gained for 75 million views.

