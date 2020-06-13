Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Being Sued For $5.3 Million By Concert Promoters

Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be sued by two concert promoters, Behur Tesfalidet and Anton Alexander. The plaintiffs’ promoters are accusing the rapper of breach of contract, fraud and defamation. The amount for which 6ix9ine will be sued is said to be $5.3 million. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Defend Allegation Made By 6ix9ine On 'Stuck With U'

Tekashi 6ix9ine to be sued for $5.3 million

According to a report by a daily, Promoters Behur Tesfalidet and Anton Alexander alleged that Tekashi 6ix9ine cancelled a concert in 2018. He did it without giving a prior notice and instead played a gig at another location on the same night. The rapper was scheduled to perform at Washington DC’s Echostage Club but called it off. At the same time, he appeared at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert in New Jersey. He allegedly received $58,470 as advance fees for the concert that he ditched.

The plaintiffs also claim that Tekashi 6ix9ine made defamatory comments about them on social media. The artist reportedly stated that Alexander and Tesfalidet did not pay him. He went to call them “scamming” and “corrupt”. The promoters initially filed the lawsuit in 2018. However, they withdrew the accusations around six months later. Other defendants mentioned in the lawsuit are MTA Booking, 6ix9ine’s manager Kifano Jordon “Shotti”, another booking agent Will Cornish and Christian Ehigiator, the rapper’s original manager.

Also Read | Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From A US Federal Prison Early Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Reports

Also Read | 6ix9ine Goes Live To Call Out Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg & Others Over 'Snitching' Controversy

The Bebe singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison in April to serve rest of his time at home amid COVID-19 scares. He had been serving two years for several offences connected to his involvement with a New York street gang. According to a report, earlier this year, a non-profit organization rejected Tekashi 6ix9ine’s donation of $200,000. The charity indicated a difference in values as the reason for their rejection. The rapper had pled guilty to a felony count for use of a child in an intimate performance. A representative from the charity said in a statement that as a child-focused campaign, it is their policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with their mission and values.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash From Fans Over Collaboration With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Despite the current controversy, Tekashi 6ix9ine has recently released a single in collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Titles as Trollz, it has grabbed more than 52 million views on YouTube with 2.9 million+ likes. The duo mentioned that all proceeds from the sales of the track will go the Bail Project Inc, a non-profit organisation that helps low-income detainees to get bail. 6ix9ine’s is also said to be teaming up with Akon on a sequel to the latter’s 2004 song Locked Up.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.