Why Was 6ix9ine In Jail? Find Out Why Was The American Rapper Released Early

Popular American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from jail on April 2, 2020, and is serving the remainder of his prison time in home confinement. The controversial 24-year-old rapper’s real name is Daniel Hernandez and he is serving the last four months of his two-year prison sentence at an undisclosed location. Read to find out, 'Why was 6ix9ine in jail?'

Why was 6ix9ine in jail?

The New York Native was put in prison under charges of racketeering. Racketeering in the United States includes crimes such as kidnapping, murder, gambling, robbery, arson, bribery and even extortion. Tekashi 6ix9ine was also accused of being involved in gang activity. In fact, the initial charges against him included attempted murder, armed robbery, possessing and carrying a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The prosecutors alleged that Tekashi 6ix9ine had orchestrated a shooting, which ended up wounding an innocent bystander. Hence, he was punished with 37 years of a prison sentence. However, the rapper struck a deal with the prosecutors to help them, convict gang members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah Mack. This move was described by the Judge as “unprecedented." This lead to the judge reducing his prison sentence. In addition, Tekashi 6ix9ine also pleaded guilty to "the use of a child in a sexual performance" after posting a video in 2015.

Why was 6ix9ine released?

In midst to the coronavirus outbreak, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has asthma was released, due to fears that he might be vulnerable to the virus. The rapper is reportedly making most of his home confinement by creating new music. The decision to release 6ix9ine to home confinement came when figures published by the Legal Aid Society of New York in April 2020 indicated there were at least 180 cases of coronavirus in New York City jails. Harvey Weinstein had reportedly tested positive for the virus last week. Bill de Blasio, the New York City mayor, announced that at least 900 inmates in the city had to be released in April itself because of the spread of Covid-19.

According to a media portal, the rapper is currently dating Rachel Wattley also known as Jade, who is also an aspiring rapper. Jade was more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account. The couple had reportedly started dating in 2018 before Tekashi 6ix9ine was busted.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

The rapper is active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 23 million followers. He often posts snippets from his music videos on his Instagram handle. He is also active on Tik Tok where he has over 4 million followers. Here are some of the posts from the rappers Instagram account.

