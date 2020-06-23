Tekashi 6ix9ine And Nikki Minaj's 'Trollz' Tops The Billboard 100 Chart

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj 's controversial track, Trollz, hit the internet a week ago. Despite all the backlash that was received, the song turned out to be the 6ix9ine’s biggest hit. For the first time, the singer topped the Billboard 100 chart with his song Trollz, while this is Nicki Minaj's second-highest hit. As per reports, Trollz replaces Rockstar of DaBaby and Roddy Ricch at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after two frames in charge of the country's largest single count.

As per Nielsen Music, the tune opens at No. 1 on the list with 36 million streams and more than 115,000 pure purchases, an enormous sum for 2020, although many of those sales are not just the song itself. It is also reported that 6ix9ine offered quite a few items in his merchandise store with the track title emblazoned on them that came with the cut downloads, so while fans had to pay a little extra, they also received more than just digital downloads.

About the song

The single, Trollz, is the first No. 1 hit of 6ix9ine on the Hot 100 which he has been chasing for a while now. The rapper nearly landed at the top of the list a little over a month ago but after a very tough battle between his single Gooba and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Stuck With U, where Justin and Ariana topped the chart.

6ix9ine adds to his growing number of top 10 titles, as he has now sent three tracks to the top of the Hot 100. He first arrived in the region in 2018 with Fefe, which also credited Minaj and Murda Beatz. That tune, as well as Gooba, both of them peaked at No. 3.

On the other hand, Nikki Minaj scores her second chart-topper at the Hot 100, and her second of the year. Although she has been one of the biggest names in the music industry for over a decade now, it wasn't until about a month ago that she finally made it up to the penthouse of the chart. Take a look at the video below.

