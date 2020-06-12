Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 6ix9ine's 'Trollz' Trends #1 On ITunes Shortly After Release

After releasing his first rap song titled Gooba, after releasing from jail last month, Tekashi 6ix9ine is back with yet another release and this time around with the 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj. After their chartbuster song FEFE which broke several records, 6ix9ine and Nicki are back with yet another collaboration titled Trollz which dropped today and went on to become one of the fastest songs in the history to trend #1 on US iTunes. Ever since the collaboration was announced by both the artists, fans have been awaiting the release of the rap song.

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine second collaboration 'Trollz' is an instant hit

Ever since Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from the federal prison to complete the final months of sentence in home condiment due to his health, 6ix9ine is making full use of it by making new music. He had earlier collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a record-breaking chartbuster song titled FEFE. Now, the rapper-duo is back with yet another catchy rap song titled Trollz which dropped on YouTube and other music streaming platforms today.

Within no time from its release, the song broke the internet and started trending #1 on US iTunes, revealed Nicki Minaj herself on her Instagram stories. Nicki reposted one fan tweet which revealed the news that Trollz has become one of the fastest trending songs on US iTunes. In addition to that, the song also marks Nicki Minaj's 14th song and Tekashi 6ix9ine's 3rd song to hit the no. 1 spot on the charts.

Nicki and Tekashi have also released a 'Trollz' merch and a portion of the proceeds from the merch will be directly going to The Bail Project Inc., which provides bail assistance to all the individuals who cannot afford to pay for their bail. Nicki shared the news with fans on her Instagram handle by sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of the music video of Trollz. The caption of her IG post read,

"A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter"

Check out the music video of 'Trollz' below:

