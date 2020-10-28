Tenacious D's 'Time Warp' Cover Gets Netizens To 'Rock-y The Vote' & 'jump To The Left'

The American comedy rock duo Tenacious D has recreated The Rocky Horror Picture Show's Time Warp cover and has given it a twist to urge netizens to vote. A couple of days ago, the rock duo dropped the music video of the song and asked everyone to 'jump to the left'. Alongside Tenacious D, the music video also featured a lot of celebrities including Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, and Elizabeth Warren to name a few.

Tenacious D Time Warp cover has celebrities urging netizens to vote

As the US presidential election 2020 is just around the corner, a lot of celebrities have been trying their level best to raise awareness among the masses regarding the importance of voting. Now, joining the bandwagon is the Grammy Award-winning rock duo Tenacious D. The duo collaborated with a number of artists and celebrities to come up with a unique 'Time Warp' cover by tweaking the lyrics of the iconic song from 1975's musical comedy, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The recreated Time Warp's lyrics stressed upon 'jumping to the left'. The music video of the song featured an all-star cast of musicians alongside comedians and even politicians. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg also joined the cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show theme. It was also revealed that ahead of the US presidential election, all the proceeds from the new cover will be given to 'Rock The Vote'.

The lyrics of the song are penned by popular actor-musician Richard O'Brien while it's sung by the rock duo. The description of the music video on Tenacious D's YouTube channel reads, "It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it's just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right! (sic)". The list of popular faces who made a cameo in the music video includes Eric Andre, Ezra Miller, George Takei, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Heilemann, John Waters, Karen O, King Princess, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Michael Peña, Peaches, Phoebe Bridgers, Reggie Watts, Sarah Silverman, and Susan Sarandon.

Check out Tenacious D's 'Time Warp' cover below:

