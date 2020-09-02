Tenet Box Office Performance: Earns A Whopping $7.16 Million In UK & Ireland - Report

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been doing quite well at the box-offices in UK and Ireland, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that movie has been screening in many different locations around the islands and many fans have commended the film. Read ahead to know exact details.

Tenet box office performance

Reports from Variety have indicated that the movie Tenet is currently being shown in 611 locations all across UK and Ireland. Despite many people's reservations against going to theatres, the movie has grossed $7.16 million till now, according to Comscore.

Even Disney's new film Onward, which has recently been released in the UK and Ireland, has been doing quite well. The film has reportedly earned over $8,934,898. Reports from these portals have also indicated that many people in the UK and Ireland don't have reservations against going to the theatres. Now the industry awaits the box office numbers from America.

Tenet's cast includes actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Many fans reviews have mentioned that the movie is remarkable and have also added that the movie takes inspiration from different Nolan's films and also has a James Bond type feel. A few critics also added that they thoroughly enjoyed the plotline and called it 'Nolan's most ambitious movie ever'

Another critic also mentioned that the general tone of Nihilism in Nolan's movie made Tenet's plot ring quite close to The Batman Trilogy. Some critics pointed out that the fight scenes in the movie looked very similar to those in Inception. Dimple Kapadia's performance has also been commended by most critics.

Dimple Kapadia in Tenet

Indian actor Dimple Kapadia is also seen in the film Tenet. Dimple plays the role of Priya who is an arms dealer in the film. Many actors like Huma Qureshi and Sonam Kapoor have praised Dimple's performance. Sonam put up a post mentioning how much she enjoyed the film. She wrote - 'to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.' Take a look:

