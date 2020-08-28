'Tenet' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Christopher Nolan's Tenet released on August 26, 2020, in 70 countries amid the COVID pandemic. It is one of the most anticipated films around the world and the cast has several big names like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. Read about the Tenet cast:

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Team In India Working Towards July 31 Release, Awaits Govt Nod

Cast of Tenet

John David Washington

John David Washington is the protagonist in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film Tenet. Washington is known for his role in HBO's comedy-drama Ballers and his excellent performance in Spike Lee's Oscar-winning crime drama, Blackkklansman, as Ron Stallworth. Washington is one of the CIA agents sent in to bring back a high-profile asset.

Source: Still from Tenet

Also Read | Tenet's 12 New International Posters Out With Release Dates, Preview To Begin In Australia

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson plays the role of Neil who is the protagonist's handler. He is a British Intelligence Agent. Pattinson is known for his role as a vampire in Twilight. His trailer for his next film The Batman hit the internet recently. In Tenet Robert Pattinson is said to be the protagonist's mysterious partner.

Source: Still from Tenet

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki is also one of the main actors in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She plays the role of Kat, an art dealer and also the estranged wife of Andrei played by Kenneth Branagh. Her character Kat hates her abusive husband but is blackmailed to stay with him because of threats of losing her son if she doesn't do what Kenneth Branagh's character Andrie tells her to do. In 2018, the actress impressed the critics and fans with her role in Steve McQueen's Widows. She was also seen in sequels of The Cloverfield Paradox and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Source: Still from Tenet

Also Read | John David Washington Reveals About Hiding His Identity Initially For 'sense Of Normalcy'

Tenet's Supporting cast

Tenet supporting cast includes other big names like Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Kenneth Branagh had previously worked with Nolan in his war film Dunkirk. Michael Caine has also frequently worked with Christopher Nolan in Inception, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight Trilogy

Source: Still from Tenet

About Tenet

Tenet's plot revolves around an operative organisation which is formed and tasked with the duty to prevent World War III. The name of the operating organisation is Tenet. The film also explores complex sci-fi concepts like time inversion, which makes it a classic Nolan film. Watch the trailer here:

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Fans 'not Okay' As 'Tenet' Gets Delayed Indefinitely

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.