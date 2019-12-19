Kajol Devgan Shares A Throwback Photo From The Sets Of Helicopter Eela

Kajol Devgan has been making the news recently as the release date of her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior comes close. She is known for many things, but the most prominent of them all is her love for books. Recently, she posted a photo on her social media handle. Read more to know about the photo and why it is special for her fans.

Kajol loves reading

Actor Kajol Devgan took to her official Instagram handle to post of photo of herself reading a novel. The photo was clicked when the actor was shooting for her 2018 drama movie Helicopter Eela. In the photo, the actor is seen sporting a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. She was also seen wearing a baby pink coloured scarf which was tied in her hair. In the photo, she is seen reading a novel. This is not the first time that the actor has shared a photo of herself reading a book. Back in September, she had posted a similar photo, where she was yet again seen sporting a pink outfit. Here are the two posts.

About her upcoming movies

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a 2020 period drama that revolves around the battle of Kondhana fort. It is set to release in January. The film is directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a negative role in the movie. It will be produced under the banner of T-Series. Fans are thrilled to see the movie in the theatres and are anticipating Sharad Kelkar's role of Shivaji Maharaj.

