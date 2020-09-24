'Tenet' Costume Designer Jeffery Kurland Relates His Designs To James Bond's Style

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has now been released and the fans are loving it. Christopher Nolan is known for the importance he gives to small details of a movie. This is one of the factors that makes his movies ousthine amongst other releases. In the same context, Tenet costume designer Jeffrey Kurland revealed some details about his work on the action thriller. Read more to know what Jeffrey Kurland had to say about the costume design of Tenet.

Tenet costume designer Jeffrey Kurland on his work

Tenet costume designer Jeffery Kurland recently opened up about his work in the film while talking to Esquire. The costume designer said that his costumes were partly inspired by Sean Connery’s James Bond. According to Jeffrey, Tenet's character has some resemblance to James Bond, but he has added his own additions to make it unique.

Jeffery also said that he was more focused on Sean Connery as Bond than anything else and spoke about the suit styles and the way the suit is worn by the character. He related Tenet’s character to Sean Connery as James Bond and said that the costumes do not need to look exactly the same because obviously those were made in the Sixties which was a totally different period. Even though Tenet is an action thriller, the costumes have certainly distinguished it from all the other blockbuster thrillers released till date.

More about Christopher Nolan's Tenet cast and crew

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster. It is an action thriller film which is written and directed by the Oscar-winning director. The film has got a great set of actors including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film has been released in theatres and the fans seem to love it. It was released on July 23 as most of Nolan’s films do.

The months of June and July seems very lucky for Nolan as he had released his Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception around a very similar date. Tenet is going to be the legendary directors 11th full-length film since he made his directorial debut with Following in the year, 1998. Since then he has made, Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014) and Dunkirk (2017).

