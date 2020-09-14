'Tenet' Box Office Collection Numbers Being Refused To Be Shared By Makers? Know Details

Tenet first premiered in theatres in the United States of America on September 3. Since then, the makers have held a tight grip in terms of the revelation of the box office numbers, according to Deadline. Upon the release of the film, the makers waited until September 6 to reveal its official opening weekend numbers at the box office, said the report. The numbers showed that the film garnered an estimate of around $20 million.

Warner Brothers refused to reveal Box Office figures of Tenet?

Also Read | Warner Bros Drops Trailers Of 'Wonder Woman 84', 'Suicide Squad' & 'Justice League'

Since then, the makers have not revealed much in terms of Box Office collections. According to the news portal, it has been presumed by experts that Warner Bros. wanted the initial box office numbers to be much huge than what was received. Thus, the makers took a while before releasing the official numbers for the opening day collection. Further on, the studio was also concerned that media agencies may misinterpret the results of the film based on the collections, added the report.

Also Read | Ray Fisher Accused By Warner Bros. For Not Cooperating With Investigators

Despite the pandemic conditions, cinema halls in some places around the US have opened. However, ticket sales have been limited due to the halls working at a reduced capacity than normal. This further creates a lower number at the box office for the overall film. Reportedly, the makers also did not aim towards a huge opening weekend due to the pertaining conditions. However, the main goal was to keep the film in theatres long enough due to the lack of competition.

Also Read | Tenet Box Office Performance: Earns A Whopping $7.16 Million In UK & Ireland - Report

In the past, streaming services were known to keep the number of viewership a secret. And now, the makers of Tenet, too, have followed a similar pattern in terms of Box Office collections. Tenet is one of the first significant films to hit theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic. This also further helped to send out a message to Hollywood filmmakers who deice to release a film in theatres or not.

Also Read | 'Tenet' Box Office Collection Worldwide Crosses $150 Million, Details Inside

Amid the lack of revelation in terms of Box Office numbers, several rivals have emphasised the lack of transparency from Warner Brothers. However, the studio has currently held a close grip on this aspect and has chosen to not reveal anything further. The second week for Tenet has already begun and the makers have yet not revealed the previous collections, according to the above-mentioned news portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.